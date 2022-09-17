Two 12-year-old pedestrians in critical condition after being hit by a car

article

Antioch police say two 12-year-old kids are in critical condition after being hit by a car. A third 12-year-old also was hit by the same car.

According to officials, the three kids were walking home from school when a red Chevrolet Impala struck a tan Mercury

Mystique near Sycamore Dr. and Manzanita Way. The impact of the crash sent the Impala in the direction of the kids who were crossing the street on the southwest side of the intersection.

All three of the kids and the driver of the Impala were life flighted to nearby hospitals. The driver of the Mystique was also taken to a hospital as a precaution.

According to witnesses at the scene, the driver of the Mystique was traveling westbound on Sycamore Dr. and was waiting for traffic to clear before turning left (southbound) onto Manzanita Way. At the same time, the Impala turned off Sycamore Square onto westbound Sycamore Dr. at a high rate of speed. As the Impala got closer to the Mercury, the Impala attempted to pass the

Mercury on the left just as the Mercury began to make the left-hand turn. Officials say that resulted in the Impala hitting the Mercury, propelling the Impala in the direction of the kids.



The extent of their injuries is unknown. Those injured range in age from 12 to 29.

