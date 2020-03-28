Two arrested for attempted murder in Pacifica shooting incident

article

A 19-year-old Pacifica man and an 18-year-old Oakland man were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other crimes following a shooting Friday afternoon, Pacifica police said.

Police responded at 12:45 p.m. to the area of Beach Boulevard and Montecito Avenue on reports of a group of people fighting in the street. They detained subjects fleeing the scene and recovered a firearm they said one of the subjects discarded.

They said an investigation showed that after the street fighting ended, two of the men involved retrieved a firearm from a vehicle, and one of them fired it toward the others in the fight. Nobody was struck by the shot.

Police arrested William R. Hirsch of Pacifica and Saverio G. Marinangeli of Oakland. Both were booked at the San Mateo County Main Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Hirsch was also arrested on suspicion of obstructing an officer, committing a felony while out on bail and possession of a high capacity magazine.

Marinangeli also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy and obstruction of an officer.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 or the Silent Witness tip line at (650) 359-4444. Refer to case number 20-0968.