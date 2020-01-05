Two injured, rescued in separate biking accidents

article

A woman and a boy were injured in separate bicycling accidents Saturday in North Bay parks, firefighters said Saturday night.

At Helen Putnam Park just west of the Petaluma city limits, a woman suffered moderate injuries in a bicycling accident. North Bay Fire and Petaluma Fire Department crews were dispatched about 10:40 a.m. Saturday, Petaluma Battalion Chief Chad Costa said.

Paramedics found the woman with moderate injuries sustained by the bicycle accident. Sonoma County Sheriff' helicopter "Henry 1" landed near the patient, who was then loaded and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment, Costa said.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was enlisted to help find a juvenile who suffered minor injuries Saturday afternoon while riding his bike on the McNear Fire Trail in China Camp State Park adjacent to San Rafael, the San Rafael Fire Department said.

The boy, whose age wasn't available, wrecked his bike about 5 p.m. Saturday and couldn't make his way off the trail himself, San Rafael Battalion Chief Paul Bernard said. The boy called his parents, who then called the fire department.

Firefighters couldn't locate the boy in the oncoming darkness, and called the CHP, which dispatched its helicopter H32, equipped with both searchlights and infrared cameras. Once found, the boy was helped down the hill off the trail and released to his parents, Bernard said.

Neither injured cyclist was identified.