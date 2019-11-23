Two juveniles killed overnight at Union City elementary school

article

Union City Police are continuing to investigate an early Saturday morning double homicide at an elementary school, authorities said.

Police announced Saturday afternoon that both victims are juveniles, ages 11 and 14. They were found shot at Searles Elementary School on 15th Street.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls about gunfire heard in the area of Sherman Drive and Colgate Drive, just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived on scene, and found the two youths in the parking lot of the school. One victim died at the scene, while the other died in route to the trauma center, said Union City Police.

The identities of the victims has not been released, and no suspects are in custody.

Police closed off Sherman Drive, between Colgate Drive and 15th Street, as they investigate the deadly shootings. This area is expected to be cordoned off for several hours.