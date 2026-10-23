Two major weekend road closures in San Francisco, North Bay

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The Brief Westbound Interstate 80 in San Francisco will undergo a full weekend closure between 5th and 15th Streets from Friday night to Monday morning for freeway deck repaving. State Route 37 will experience a 55-hour full closure in both directions between Mare Island and Sears Point to raise the roadway three feet for flood prevention. Caltrans advises drivers to use public transportation or alternative routes, including the Richmond-San Rafael or San Mateo-Hayward bridges and State Routes 121 and 29.



Bay Area drivers may face significant travel disruptions this weekend as highway crews initiate two major road closures starting Friday night.

WB I-80 closure

Local perspective:

The first project involves a full weekend closure of westbound Interstate 80 in San Francisco extending from 5th Street to 15th Street.

The closure begins Friday at 11 p.m. and will remain in effect until Monday at 6 a.m. Caltrans crews are carrying out the work to finalize concrete repaving on the freeway deck, following a similar repaving project completed on the eastbound lanes earlier in the year.

Caltrans strongly advises drivers to avoid using the Bay Bridge to enter the city and instead utilize public transit or alternative bridge crossings.

State Route 37

State Route 37 will close from Mare Island in Vallejo to Sears Point.

A second major project will affect State Route 37, closing both eastbound and westbound lanes from Mare Island in Vallejo to Sears Point. The 55-hour closure runs from Friday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews will remove the center median and divert all traffic flow onto the westbound lanes. The project is designed to prepare the corridor for incoming El Niño weather conditions, heavy rainfall, and potential flooding by raising portions of the roadway by three feet.

For drivers navigating around the Highway 37 closure, recommended detours include taking State Route 121 for eastbound travel. Westbound commuters are advised to use State Route 29 to connect to State Route 12 and State Route 121, which re-routes traffic past the Sonoma Raceway.

Transportation officials recommend using public transit whenever possible to navigate around the weekend construction work.