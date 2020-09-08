Two suspects arrested following fatal shooting on I-80 in San Pablo Saturday

article

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting Saturday of a 20-year-old Richmond man, San Pablo police said Tuesday.

Camille McAlister, 23.

Kevin Santisteban was a passenger in a vehicle on Interstate

Highway 80 in San Pablo when he was hit by gunfire just after midnight. Santisteban was pronounced dead at the scene.

San Pablo police investigating the shooting identified two

Fairfield residents as suspects and arrested them on Sunday.

Jorge Vazquez, 21, was arrested in the 200 block of East Tabor

Avenue in Fairfield.

Camille McAlister, 23, was arrested later in the day at the San

Pablo police station.

Vazquez was booked at the Martinez Detention Facility on the

homicide arrest warrant issued, and an Alameda County parole violation warrant.

McAlister was booked at Martinez for accessory to commit homicide.

The Contra Costa District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case

for consideration of formal charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone with

information to call (510) 215-3150.