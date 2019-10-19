Two teens wounded in Brentwood drive-by shooting

Two teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting outside an In-N-Out burger in Brentwood early Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of the shooting at 12:04 a.m. at the restaurant at 5581 Lone Tree Way.

They found the two victims, who are 16 and 19 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims had been standing with a group of people in the parking lot when a silver Honda Accord with tinted windows drove by and someone in the car opened fire, police said.

The car fled toward Canada Valley Road, police said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact Detective Joe Nunemaker at (925) 809-7761.