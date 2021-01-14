UC Berkeley to administer vaccines to certain staff, students, faculty

article

UC Berkeley will begin administering coronavirus vaccines starting on Thursday.



Shipments have arrived, and vaccinations will be given at clinics at the Tang Center.

The university says it hopes to administer vaccines to staff, students, and faculty who work at campus health care, lab, and pharmacy sites in the next two weeks.

After that, vaccines would go to other students, faculty, and staff who are at high risk of exposure or at least 65 years old.

