UC workers on 1-day strike throughout California

Thousands of workers from the University of California campuses and hospital systems are on strike Tuesday for one day, in an effort to address what they say are unfair labor practices and short staffing.

More than 5,000 employees will be off the job at UCSF and UC Berkeley.

The employees are hospital and technical workers claim the conditions they're working under lead to poor treatment of patients.

The union representing these workers also accuses the UC system of changing the way it negotiates, calling it impractical and ineffective.

"This month we lost a physician assistant who won PA of the year, we lost a SLP, we lost a surgeon, we lost two audiologists, just this month," said Matt Stephen, a senior physician's assistant. "There is a re recruitment and retention crsis that is occurring at UCSF up and down the state."

It's part of a statewide strike at all the UC campuses, which totals up to 20,000 workers.

It’s the second such work stoppage this year for the University Professional and Technical Employees Local 9119.

Also striking in solidarity are members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 3299, which represents UC service workers, including medical technicians, therapists, custodians and food service workers.

Both unions walked out in late February after protesting similar claims last year.

A statement from UCSF reads in part: "We hope that UC and the unions will reach a fair and equitable agreement soon so that we can turn our collective efforts to advancing our mission and navigating the uncertain financial challenges arising from the rapidly shifting federal policy landscape."

The UC administration said these strikes cost them millions of dollars and argue its leadership is offering competitive wages, healthcare, sick and vacation leave.

Workers are expected to be back on the job on Wednesday.

UCSF on Parnassus Avenue in San Francisco.