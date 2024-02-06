UCSF to buy 2 struggling hospitals for $100M: report

UCSF Health has signed a $100 million agreement to acquire two struggling San Francisco community hospitals, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The news organization reported that St. Mary’s Medical Center at 450 Stanyan Street and Saint Francis Memorial Hospital at 900 Hyde St. will be acquired from Dignity Health by the end of March.

UCSF Health officials told the Chronicle they want to bring diversified care choices to consumers by investing in two underused hospitals.

UCSF officials told the Chronicle last week that existing programs and services at the former Dignity facilities will be preserved.