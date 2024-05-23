article

There's a property near good schools and a community center in Alameda that's being listed for $400,000.

But there's a catch.

It's literally underwater.

The listing for 610 Grand Street is completely upfront about it too.

"This is a water lot," the Redfin listing states outright. "An investor's/developer's opportunity."

The description even says the 10,130-square-foot lot with zero bedrooms and zero bathrooms is "nestled in a residential lagoon."

"Come create and build a slice of heaven where the backyard is an aquatic oasis of calm and peace," the listing beckons.

That "calm and peace" will first need approval, however, by the city of Alameda, the Army Corp of Engineers, the Water Board, Public Works and the Bay Conservation and Development Commission.

Still, the real estate agent and broker is reminding prospective buyers that it's all about "location, location."

The property is just minutes away from the Alameda South Shore Shopping Center, the Oakland airport and the Coliseum.

KTVU reached out to agent April Jones to find out how many people have bid on the property, but has yet to hear back.

As of Thursday, the property, which was first reported on by Alameda Post, has been on the market for 303 days.

Alameda Magazine said that this lot was originally San Francisco Bay tideland and part of property owned by Arthur Cleveland Oppenheimer—a fruit-processing magnate.

In 2022, Alameda County’s Treasurer-Tax Collector put the tax-defaulted 610 Grand Street, up for auction with a minimum bid of $1,142, reported Alameda Post.

The property was sold at auction in March 2023 for $100,100 to its current owner, a San Lorenzo-based pastor, who did not realize the property was underwater until Jones went to visit it.

Alameda Post reported that Jones said the pastor is now putting the property up for sale to recoup his losses.