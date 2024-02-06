Union City police release names of murder-suicide suspects in deputy shooting

article

Police in Union City have identified two people allegedly involved in the shooting of a deputy last month.

Michael Dorthick, 56, and Lizzette Chan, 54, were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Jan. 24 after deputies arrived at their location to serve an eviction notice, police said Tuesday.

The exact reasons for the shootings of both the deputy and the pair are still under investigation.

The deputy was shot in the arm at a building containing a business in the 33000 block of Dowe Avenue, an industrial area of Union City. Law enforcement said that part of the property appeared to have been converted into a living area.

Union City police obtained a search warrant for the location and brought in a SWAT team after failing to make contact with Dorthick and Chann "for several hours."

Sgt. Jean Jimenez of the Union City Police Department said that investigators are still piecing together the motive and circumstances of what occurred, but that the eviction process for the business began last November and on Jan. 14, the occupants were given formal notice that they would be evicted.

Jimenez said that the deputies never fired their weapons at the scene.

The Injured deputy, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for five years, underwent surgery on a wound to his arm and is doing well, police said.

