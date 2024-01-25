Deputy recovering after eviction shooting 'resolved' in Union City

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy is recovering after being shot and wounded while serving an eviction in Union City, and authorities said the situation is "resolved."

The Union City Police Department, the agency responsible for updates on the case, stated early Thursday morning that police activity in the area "has been resolved. There is no known danger to the public."

The police department did not provide further information on how the matter was resolved or details on the alleged gunman.

The injured deputy, a five-year veteran of the force, underwent overnight surgery for a gunshot wound to the arm, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

"We are happy to report he is in recovery & in good spirits," the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office declined to disclose the deputy's identity.

As the deputy heals, there was very little information about the suspect, who was said to be at large since Wednesday afternoon and their whereabouts.

The incident started around 1:30 p.m. when two deputies were serving an eviction warrant at a commercial building near Dowe Avenue and Alvarado Niles Road. The building, situated among warehouses, became a crime scene after an unidentified person opened fire, striking one of the deputies.

SWAT units surrounded the industrial area, deploying percussion grenades to draw out the shooter. Helicopters and drones were also used in the search for the suspect, who was considered armed and dangerous.

It remains unclear if the two deputies serving the eviction were able to return fire.

The involved deputies are part of the department's civil unit. They wear body-worn cameras, are armed, and are in full uniform. Alameda County Sheriff's Department Capt. Tya Modeste confirmed that at least two deputies carry out evictions, and the civil unit also serves court documents.

"We're not sure if they were using that space for a residence or if they were using it for a business. Those details are still being worked out,"said Modeste.

Union City police and the sheriff's department had no prior knowledge of being called to the scene.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Sgt. Jean Jimenez revealed that some people were detained during the investigation, but none were considered the shooting suspect.

Union City Councilmember Jaime Patino commented on the increasing number of evictions, citing inherent dangers in these situations.

"Some have been there two or three years, not paying rent. Now you're telling them to leave," Patino said.

Officials said that the investigation is ongoing, focusing on the motive behind the incident. At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, officials refrained from speculating on the details of the shooting.

"He can tell us at some point what happened," Modeste said of the deputy who was shot. "He gets to live another day and be with his family and we're thankful for that."

This happened a day after a shot was fired while the sheriff's office was handling an eviction in Oakland.