United Airlines plane from SFO delayed by engine problem

A United Airlines flight from SFO to Japan was delayed for approximately five hours on Monday because of an engine problem, the airline said.

This is the eighth United flight into or out of San Francisco International Airport that has experienced a mechanical issue in the last two weeks.

In this most recent example, United flight 35 was supposed to leave for Osaka, Japan but was held from taking off until 4:56 p.m.

"While taxiing on the runway for departure, our crew on United flight 35 received an indication of an engine start issue," United's statement said. "They returned to the gate and departed at 4L56 p.m. to Osaka."

On Friday, a United flight from SFO to Medford, Oregon landed with a missing panel. On March 7, a tire fell from a United plane as it was taking off from SFO. The falling tire damaged cars in its path.