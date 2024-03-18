United flight headed to Japan grounded at SFO due to mechanical issue: Report

A United Airlines flight bound for Japan was grounded at SFO International Airport on Monday due to a mechanical failure, according to a report.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting the engine issue involving UAL35 is the 10th incident for the airline in the past two weeks.

The flight was set to take off for Osaka shortly after noon. The paper interviewed a passenger who said the pilot announced, "the right engine is not working" and had no additional information.

United issued a statement of apology that read in part: "Your flight departed late because we had to address a technical issue on your plane. Your safety is our priority and we're sorry for the inconvenience."

By Monday evening, UAL35 was in flight and estimated to arrive in Japan more than five hours late.

Last Friday, a Boeing 737 that left SFO for Medford, Oregon landed with a missing panel from the plane. The panel is believed to have fallen mid-flight.