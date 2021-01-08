US Capitol flags ordered flown at half-staff for fallen US Capitol Police Officer who died following riot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff following the death of a U.S. Capitol Police Officer who died after he was injured when President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.

Pelosi's Deputy Chief of Staff, Drew Hammill, made the annoucement Friday morning. Images from the Capitol showed a flag being lowered.

In a statement released late Thursday, U.S. Capitol Police said Officer Brian D. Sicknick died at around 9:30 p.m.

Police say Sicknick was responding to the riots at the Capitol when he was injured while physically engaging with protesters. He returned to his division office and collapsed.

Sicknick was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Sicknick joined the U.S. Capitol Police department in July 2008 and most recently served in the USCP's First Responder’s Unit.

