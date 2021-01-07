DeVos, Chao, Mulvaney resign after pro-Trump riot at US Capitol

DeVos, Chao, Mulvaney resign after pro-Trump riot at US Capitol

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney now serving as special envoy to Northern Ireland have resigned in the wake of the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.

'It was like out of a bad movie': Congresswoman Jackie Speier on the pro-Trump riots

'It was like out of a bad movie': Congresswoman Jackie Speier on the pro-Trump riots

Rep. Jackie Speier: "We were about to leave and then they said, 'No, lie down on the floor,' and we did and they were pounding on the doors of the chamber and all of a sudden they put furniture -- it was like out of a bad movie -- they were putting furniture against the door so they couldn't break in and they had drawn their guns and then there was a shot fired."