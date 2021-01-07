Scotland's justice minister wants to bar Trump from coming to UK after he 'incited a violent mob'
Scotland's Justice Minister Humza Yousaf is calling on officials to deny President Trump's entry into the U.K. following the riots in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, blaming him directly for inciting a "violent mob" at the nation's Capitol.
Calls for Trump’s removal from office grow, 2nd impeachment possible
One day after the violent attack on the Capitol, President Trump reversed his position on losing the election and the rioters, calling for the nation to heal and reconcile as he faces growing calls for his removal.
New security measures follow major breach of Capitol building
The images of Wednesday’s security breach at the U.S. Capitol have shocked, saddened, and angered the country.
DeVos, Chao, Mulvaney resign after pro-Trump riot at US Capitol
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Trump’s former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney now serving as special envoy to Northern Ireland have resigned in the wake of the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Capitol rioters could face up to 10 years in prison under Trump monument executive order
Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen vowed that pro-Trump rioters who entered the U.S. Capitol would "face the full consequences of their actions under the law," and those consequences could include being charged under President Trump's executive order authorizing up to 10 years in prison for "injury of federal property."
DC police release photos of ‘persons of interest;’ Additional security coming to Capitol Hill after chaos
D.C. police released photos on Thursday showing "persons of interest" the day after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol building.
'It was like out of a bad movie': Congresswoman Jackie Speier on the pro-Trump riots
Rep. Jackie Speier: "We were about to leave and then they said, 'No, lie down on the floor,' and we did and they were pounding on the doors of the chamber and all of a sudden they put furniture -- it was like out of a bad movie -- they were putting furniture against the door so they couldn't break in and they had drawn their guns and then there was a shot fired."
Police treatment of pro-Trump mob disturbs Black activists, Republicans embarrassed
The day erupted into chaos and violence that some say was not policed. And longtime progressive activists noted how unfair the protest was.