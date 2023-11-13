Uvalde foundation training volunteers for violence prevention at Santa Rosa schools

A foundation formed after the deadly 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas has set its sights on the Santa Rosa School District.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids announced on Monday that after months of research, the organization is expanding its STOPNOW volunteer patrols around Santa Rosa Schools. The group is currently recruiting and training volunteers throughout the city of Santa Rosa.

The STOPNOW patrols are modeled after the "Guardian Angels," an anti-crime unit that worked in New York City in the 1980s. Volunteers with STOPNOW patrol school perimeters to minimize violent incidents on campus.

The volunteers are trained in situational awareness and basic intervention techniques before the start of the academic year, and the foundation also conducts background checks on its volunteers. Patrol members are unarmed, and they also do not enter school property without clearance.

The announcement of the program comes after a violent year for Santa Rosa schools, including a fatal stabbing of a teenager at Montgomery High School.

