Vacaville farmers' market to reopen, with some modifications due

The seasonal Vacaville farmers' market will reopen Saturday at its familiar location at Creekwalk Plaza in Andrews Park, but with some modifications due to restrictions during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Farmers' markets are classified as an essential service under California's stay-at-home order, providing a source of fresh produce for the community.

"As our supermarkets experience increased demand and food chain disruptions, it's more crucial than ever to provide access to fresh, locally-grown, hand-harvested produce," said Brooke Fox, executive director of the business improvement district.

The district, the city and the Pacific Coast Farmers' Market Association are partnering to offer the market, which operates from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Oct. 10.

During the shelter order, the market will be limited to agricultural products and operate with social distancing measures, more space between booths and hand-washing stations, the Downtown Vacaville Business Improvement District announced.

There will be no live music, food sampling or prepared foods until further notice. Dogs on leashes are allowed in the park but are not permitted in the market. Market officials said that arts and crafts, local retailers, non-profit groups and hot food vendors will return when restrictions are relaxed.