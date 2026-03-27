Man passed out in Tesla driving through California city: police

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The Brief Vacaville police have arrested a man on a DUI charge after they say he was driving in an autonomous vehicle while passed out behind the wheel. Vacaville didn't name the man, or the car, but it is clearly a Tesla, most notably from its ability to drive on its own, and its unique door handles. Vacaville police took the opportunity to post photos, and issue a message, about driving in autonomous cars.



Vacaville police have arrested a man on a DUI charge after they say he was driving in an autonomous vehicle while passed out behind the wheel.

In a Facebook post, police said that a community member called dispatch on Wednesday about 11 a.m. because they saw the unconscious driver slumped in the driver's seat of a car that was driving on its own through busy city streets.

Vacaville didn't name the man, or the car, but it is clearly a Tesla, most notably from its ability to drive on its own, and its unique door handles.

The community member provided real-time information to police, allowing officers to find the man and stop the Tesla at Elmira Road and Shasta Drive.

Sutter Home wine and Round Table pizza found in a man's Tesla. Photo: Vacaville police

Police realized the man was not having a medical emergency, but was allegedly under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana.

Inside the car was a four-pack of Sutter Home Cabernet Sauvignon and a box of Round Table pizza. The man, whose face was blurred out, appeared to be sleeping with his head back in his seat, tipping off to the left.

Vacaville police took the opportunity to post photos, and issue a message, about driving in autonomous cars.

"California drivers are permitted to use newer assistive driving safety features in their vehicles," police said. "But just like every other driver on the road, they still need to be conscious, alert, and not under the influence while operating them."

It does not appear anyone was injured.