Valkyries 1 win away from WNBA title as fans brace for early Game 6 tipoff

The Brief After just two seasons in the league, the Golden State Valkyries stand one win away from capturing their first WNBA championship following a thrilling home victory over the Atlanta Dream. Game 6 is scheduled for an unusual 9:30 a.m. PT tipoff on Thursday to accommodate the Atlanta Hawks' arena schedule later that evening. Despite frustration over the early start, Bay Area fans and businesses are preparing to show out in full force.



After just two seasons in the WNBA, the Golden State Valkyries stand one win away from making league history and capturing their first championship.

Following a thrilling home victory over the Atlanta Dream, the Valkyries hold a 3-2 series lead entering Game 6. For fans who filled Chase Center on Monday night, the high-stakes run has delivered an unforgettable experience.

"I brought my 7-year-old daughter, and she had such a fun time," said fan Connie Hill. "It's so loud in there, and everyone is in such a great mood."

Frustration over early start

What they're saying:

While excitement remains high across the Bay Area, the timing for Thursday’s potential series-clincher has raised eyebrows. Game 6 is scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. PT tipoff to accommodate the NBA's Atlanta Hawks, who play at State Farm Arena later that evening.

Despite the early start, head coach Natalie Nakase expressed full confidence that the team’s fans will rise to the occasion.

"Our fans are going to show up, show out, and like I said, we play for them because they show up and show out," Nakase said. "They don't ever miss a beat."

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Tiffany Hayes #15 of the Golden State Valkyries reacts during the second quarter in game five of the 2026 WNBA Finals against the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on October 26, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Expand

Bay Area businesses adjust for morning tipoff

Local perspective:

Down the street from the arena, businesses are pivoting quickly to accommodate the morning schedule. ATWater Tavern, located near Chase Center, is already adjusting its operations to welcome fans bright and early.

"In the Finals after just two years, two seasons — it's just fantastic," said ATWater Tavern owner John Caine. "Riding the wave, man. You know, it was a sea of violet here last night."

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To prepare for Thursday morning's crowd, the tavern is adjusting its offerings to fit the timeline.

"It's a breakfast menu, brunch menu," Caine said. "So, the mimosas will be going. We have some Valkyries drinks, you know — a cocktail and a mocktail."

Large crowds are also expected at Thrive City outside Chase Center, where fans will gather for an official outdoor watch party just in time for the 9:30 a.m. tipoff.