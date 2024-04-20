Vallejo burglary suspect accused of sexually assaulting woman during crime

article

A man suspected in a burglary in Vallejo faced additional accusations of rape and kidnapping on Friday, police said.

Jashawn Germany is currently in custody in Solano County Jail, police said.

The victim was restrained and sexually assaulted during a burglary in the 500 block of Georgia Street that was reported around 7:48 a.m. on March 31, police said.

Germany was taken into custody on an unrelated parole warrant on April 4. After further investigation, he was identified as the suspect in the burglary and hit with additional allegations of kidnapping and rape on Friday, police said.

Anyone with information that could help with the case is asked to contact Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514 or Bradley.Phillips@cityofvallejo.net, or Detective Jarrett Tonn at (707) 648-5427 or Jarrett.Tonn@cityofvallejo.net.