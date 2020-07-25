Vallejo police investigating shooting that killed 20-year-old man

article

Police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Vallejo.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 7:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Gateway Drive, a neighborhood a few blocks from Crest Ranch Park.

While they were headed to the scene, officers were updated by 911 calls reporting the victim was not breathing.

Emergency crews arrived and pronounced the victim dead. Police did not release the name of the man, who was a Vallejo resident, pending notification of family.

No arrests have been made in the shooting, police said.

The death is Vallejo's 16th homicide this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Caitham at (707) 648-4280 or Detective T. Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.