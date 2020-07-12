Vallejo police investigating weekend sideshows that drew hundreds of people

article

A large crowd of more than 300 spectators watched an illegal sideshow involving a number of vehicles in Vallejo early Saturday morning, according to police.

It was one of two illegal sideshows to take place in the Vallejo area early Saturday.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Lemon Street and Sonoma Boulevard at approximately 12:34 a.m., several shots were fired by spectators. Someone in the crowd also threw explosive fireworks at one of the officers.

As the vehicles participating in the sideshow began to leave the scene as the officers arrived, a woman watching the sideshow was run over by one of the vehicles. She suffered non life-threatening injuries to her legs and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the hit-and-run incident.

At 2:35 a.m., officers received reports of another illegal sideshow taking place in the area of Lake Herman Road, where a man sitting in his vehicle was shot at by someone who pulled up next to his car to ask a question.

The victim was not injured. Police are investigating.

The crowd and related vehicles involved in both sideshows also moved to several locations throughout Vallejo, to which officers responded to shut down the illegal activities.

The Vallejo Police Department impounded eight vehicles and made one arrest. Patrol officers also issued three citations for various vehicle code violations. The department was assisted by the California Highway Patrol, the Benicia and American Canyon police departments and the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information on the vehicle shooting is encouraged to contact the Vallejo Police Department's Crime Tip Line at 1 (800) 488-9383.

For additional information, please contact Brittany K. Jackson, Vallejo Police spokesperson, at (707) 651-7147 or by email.