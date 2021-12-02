Vallejo police union warns officers leaving at 'unprecedented rate'

The Vallejo Police Officers' Association said officers are leaving the police department at an "unprecedented rate" in recent weeks.

The police union said in a statement on its website that a number of officers have left for other police departments around the Bay Area and some are retiring. The union also said that new officers have not been able to pass field training.

"Low staffing continues to surpass what is critical for the safety of the public and our officers. Additionally, it severely hampers our ability to provide basic police service," the Vallejo police union said.

The police department is currently at 66% staffing for budgeted positions.

"While attrition is a normal part of any organization, the years of training and experience that are going to other agencies is alarming. Some other agencies are having challenges recruiting; BUT NOT ALL and retaining officers in Vallejo is problematic," the union wrote.

The police department has been under review by the California Department of Justice since 2020 following a series of deadly police shootings.