California AG to review Vallejo police following high-profile shootings

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra on Friday announced a comprehensive policing plan to revamp Vallejo Police Department policies and practices and increase public trust.

"The review will aim to support effective policing through improvements in use-of-force procedures, anti-bias and community policing, and accountability by focusing on training, policy, and transparency in alignment with national standards, best practices, current and emerging research and community expectations," the attorney general's office said in a statement.

The announcement comes after several high-profile officer-involved shootings in Vallejo, including the death of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa who officers days ago thought had a gun which later turned out to be a hammer and the killing of Willie McCoy in a Taco Bell drive-thru last year. Officers fired more than 55 rounds at McCoy in 3.5 seconds.

Both cases have brought about raised concerns among residents and calls for transparency from the embattled police department that’s been hit with multiple accusations of officer misconduct.

The California Department of Justice will work alongside the City of Vallejo, and VPD for three years, coming up with policies to reform and transform policing in the city, to ultimately restore trust between law enforcement and the people they serve.

Vallejo city officials and Police Chief Shawny Williams said they welcomed the review.

"The biggest steps are ahead of us," Williams said. "I welcome all voices to the table. We are stronger together."

Becerra said, “When our communities speak up, we must listen — and, in recent days, people across California and the nation, and in Vallejo have bravely come together to make their voices heard. This is only a first step in our broader fight for racial justice. We must all do our part, and we must do it now.”

Civil rights attorney John Burris represents Monterrosa's family and has sued Vallejo police many times in the past.

"From our point of view, it's about time, and hopefully their involvement will save lives, save acts of brutality and cause the department to be more accountable."