Vallejo releases surveillance video of fatal shooting involving off-duty police sergeant

The city of Vallejo released surveillance video on Tuesday that shows a fatal officer-involved shooting from last November.

The security camera video shows the fatal shooting of Eric Reason, 38, of Vallejo by an off-duty police sergeant from Richmond, Sgt. Virgil Thomas.

The deadly encounter took place outside of a restaurant. It was apparently after a dispute over a parking space.

Reason appears to have brief, but heated discussion with the off-duty sergeant. Then reason can be seen retrieving a gun from underneath the hood of his van before walking back to Thomas with the gun in his hand.

The two men exchange words again. This time as Reason turns back toward his van, Sgt. Thomas can be seen drawing a weapon from the belt of his pants and opening fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

Sgt. Thomas had previously said he shot Reason because he posed a threat to himself, his wife who was in the car and other patrons at the shopping complex.

An attorney for Reason's family has said Reason was shot in the back of his head while, "running for his life."