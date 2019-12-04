Van with supplies for homeless stolen in Oakland

A van that a community group was about to use to transport socks, toiletries, and other supplies to homeless people was stolen in Oakland.

The theft was captured by a security camera.



"It sort of feels like the Grinch stole Christmas," said Clinton Karr, who is part of a community group, called "The Great Give-Back."

The security video shows someone picking the lock and breaking into the van.

The supplies were supposed to be delivered homeless people in San Francisco's Tenderloin this weekend.

Within minutes, the thief drove off with the van.

The van, a bronze 1997 Ford F-151, was stolen early Tuesday morning while it was parked on Athol Avenue near Oakland's Lake Merritt.

"It's tough because you try to look for the best in the world. You try to make the world a better place and these sorts of things happen. It can sort of shake your confidence a bit," said Karr.

The Great Give-Back has been donating supplies to homeless people at Christmas time for the past four years. But the group has also been active throughout the rest of the year as well.

The organization still plans to hand out supplies to the homeless with or without the van, but this just makes it a lot harder.

"We have a good community that helps support us. We'll make things work," said Karr.

Karr said he's turned over the video to Oakland police.

He had this to say about whoever took the van meant to help those who are less fortunate.

"Obviously I feel violated that it got taken. But if they took it, at this time of year, I hope they need it," he said.

