Vehicle crashes into San Leandro home, gas leak forces shelter-in-place

San Leandro police have issued a shelter-in-place order Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a home and caused a gas leak.

The collision happened sometime before 5:30 a.m. in the home in the 200 block of Bancroft Avenue, police said. The driver suffered a minor injury - complaint of pain - and nobody inside the home was hurt.

Officers at the scene smelled natural gas and shut down Bancroft Avenue, telling residents in the area to shelter-in-place.

No further information is immediately available.