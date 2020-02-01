Victim in San Bruno stabbing dies, second victim remains in serious condition

article

One of two people found stabbed Wednesday in a San Bruno home has died and the other remains in serious condition, according to police, who said Friday that a preliminary investigation indicates "an attempted murder suicide between a brother and sister."

Officers responded a report of a possible stabbing at 11:31 a.m. at a home in the 500 block of Third Avenue, where they found a man and woman inside with stab wounds.

"The brother, a 53-year-old male, allegedly stabbed his sister, a 60-year-old female, during some sort of argument," San Bruno police said in a release. "The brother then stabbed himself multiple times prior to police arriving."

Both were taken to a trauma center, where the male later died.

Portions of the attack were witnessed by other family members at the home, who notified police.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov.