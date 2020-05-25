Video: Mountain lion caught roaming Pacifica backyard

A homeowner in Pacifica has a warning for his neighbors after a mountain lion showed up in his backyard.

Patrick Monaghan caught the big cat on his home security around midnight last Thursday.

Monaghan lives new the Calera Creek Park.

He said the big cat was hanging out in his backyard for about four minutes before taking off.

Ne he and his wife are a little concerned that the mountain lion could still be in the area.

