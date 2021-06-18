Video shows murder suspect lunging for officer's gun after police say he confessed to killing toddler

Dramatic video emerged Thursday that police said showed a suspect who had just confessed to killing a 2-year-old attempt to grab a gun from a homicide detective inside an interrogation room, according to a report.

Fox 5 Vegas reported that Terrell Rhodes had just allegedly admitted to hitting the toddler after he wet himself. Police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that Rhodes initially said the boy was kidnapped, but eventually drew a map to where the body was located.

The paper said the video showed an emotional Rhodes inside the room when police entered to try and calm him. That's when he appeared to lunge for the gun.

Terrell Rhodes drew a map to the location of Amari Nicholson's body, police say (Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.)

"Let me out of here," he said "I can't go back."

Several officers joined the struggle and were eventually able to keep the firearm.

RELATED: Tennessee Amber Alert: 5-year-old girl still missing after second full day of active search

Las Vegas police on May 11 announced the arrest of Rhodes in Amari Nicholson’s death — days after police posted fliers and investigators visited the boy’s father in Reno and relatives in California.

Terrell Rhodes (Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept.)

The toddler had been left in the care of Rhodes while the boy’s mother, Tayler Nicholson, traveled to Colorado to help her mother, according to police.

He pleaded not guilty. His next court date is June 25, the station reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement

Read updates at FOXNews.com.