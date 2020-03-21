Expand / Collapse search

Virus leads FAA to briefly suspend flights to NYC, Philly

Published 
Coronavirus
Associated Press

Infectious disease specialist disagrees with U.S. approach to coronavirus

Infectious disease specialist disagrees with U.S. approach to coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) - The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted a brief suspension of flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.

Bay Area health care workers say they’re unequipped to handle surge of coronavirus patients

As Bay Area hospitals brace for a surge of coronavirus patients, health care workers on the frontlines of the pandemic are raising concerns.

The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

The halt was lifted after about 30 minutes. Initially air traffic controllers were warned it could last several hours.