Walnut Creek resident suffers significant burns in condominium fire

A resident was hospitalized with significant burn injuries after being rescued from a second floor balcony during a three-alarm fire Sunday morning at a condominium complex in Walnut Creek, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

A second-floor unit had extensive damage and multiple units were involved in the fire at 300 North Civic Drive, which crews had controlled by 11:50 a.m.

Crews were checking other units to be sure fire had not extended elsewhere and were conducting smoke removal from the building, the agency said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.