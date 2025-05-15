Wanted crime spree suspect arrested after wild East Bay chase

A wild chase and takedown of a suspect during the busy Thursday morning commute in the East Bay has drawn the attention of at least five law enforcement agencies.

The incident began shortly before 8 a.m., when a Richmond police officer encountered an Infiniti near South 22nd Street and Florida Avenue. Police said the driver took off.

Suspect wanted by many agencies

What we know:

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old David Charette, was wanted by multiple agencies in connection with a spree of robberies, carjackings and home invasions.

Richmond Police Capt. Matt Stonebraker said the suspect suddenly braked on city streets, "put his vehicle in reverse and rammed into one of our officers. He then moved forward and rammed another police vehicle occupied by two of our officers."

Charette then entered eastbound Interstate 580, reaching speeds of more than 100 mph. The chase continued into Berkeley, where traffic cameras captured the suspect using the freeway shoulder to bypass heavy traffic. He exited at Ashby Avenue with two Richmond police vehicles in pursuit, then re-entered the freeway going in the opposite direction.

The California Highway Patrol and Berkeley police were notified of the chase.

Charette allegedly slammed into an Audi that was entering the freeway from Buchanan Street in Albany, disabling his vehicle.

"The suspect did run into the back of an uninvolved motorist, and the [suspect's] vehicle was disabled," Stonebraker said. "Officers at that point were able to get him into custody."

Charette and one officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest. The Infiniti was later towed with assistance from CHP.

Albany police also responded to the scene.

Innocent driver's car hit by suspect

What they're saying:

The woman driving the Audi told KTVU her SUV was likely totaled, but she was grateful no one was seriously hurt and noted she had already dropped off her children at school.

She said she supported the officers’ actions in arresting the suspect.

Now, multiple law enforcement agencies — including Richmond, Berkeley and East Bay Regional Park, are interested in building cases against the suspect.

