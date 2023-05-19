Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Amazing views of raging waterfalls Yosemite National Park

By KTVU staff
Yosemite National Park
KTVU FOX 2

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. - With this winter's wild rains, rivers, creeks and waterfalls are raging throughout California.

Nowhere are they more spectacular than at Yosemite National Park.

On Friday, we captured some of these amazing views. 

Still, park officials warn that although stunning, these waters can be deadly.

Several people have been swept away by rivers throughout the state in the last month or two. 

Park officials urge nature lovers to stay away from strong currents and enjoy the waterfalls from afar. 

Yosemite waterfall

Aerial view over Yosemite National Park.

Aerial view over Yosemite National Park

An aerial view over Yosemite National Park where three campgrounds are closed due to flooding concerns.

