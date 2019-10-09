Water issue at Fairfield treatment plant prompts call for reducing usage

The city of Fairfield is asking residents to reduce water usage following an undisclosed issue with one of its water treatment plants that

the city claims was a result of PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff Wednesday.

The Fairfield Police Department issued an advisory about the treatment plant issue around 11:15 a.m. but did not explain the nature of the

problem. The city's Public Works Department did not return calls for more information about the issue.

Fairfield police said water service will continue using storage and backup power to run critical facilities, but residents must reduce water

usage.

Police said residents should limit usage to drinking, cooking, flushing toilets and necessary household activities and not for outdoor landscaping.



