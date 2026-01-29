Waymo begins limited robotaxi service to and from SFO

The Brief Waymo's autonomous vehicles expand to SFO. Despite the tech-company's growing footprint, the service is only available to a select group of riders. Waymo hasn't set a date for when its SFO service will be available to all riders.



Waymo reached another milestone Thursday as the autonomous vehicle company began offering robotaxi rides to and from San Francisco International Airport, expanding its growing footprint across the Bay Area. The service, however, is currently available only to a select group of riders.

Service for some

"I saw online that I could get the Waymo from here," said John Krawchuk, visiting from New York, who later learned that he and his husband were not eligible to use the service and instead opted for a rideshare. Still, he said he hopes to try a Waymo during his visit to San Francisco. "I think the technology is pretty amazing. My husband is actually a horrible driver, so I think Waymos can be a great thing."

Waymo’s airport expansion adds to its existing service area, which already includes San Francisco, the Peninsula, Silicon Valley and trips to and from San Jose Mineta International Airport.

Growing footprint

Industry analysts say airport access could significantly increase usage.

"There’s a lot of usage of Waymo in San Francisco, and I think there’s going to be significant growth now that people can get to the airport as well," said Sam Abuelsamid, vice president of market research at Telemetry.

Waymo has not set a specific date for when its SFO service will be available to all riders, saying only that the expansion will happen gradually in the months ahead.

