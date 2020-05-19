Expand / Collapse search

'We are essential:' Salon workers protest in Sacramento

By KTVU staff
Hairstylists protest in Sacramento to reopen salons

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Dozens of salon owners and employees protested outside the state Capitol in Sacramento on Monday, wearing masks and declaring themselves "essential." 

Salon workers say they've gone through a tough process to get their license from the state and are trained to keep people safe.

"I have a better understanding of disinfection compared to someone working at the grocery store, Lowe's, Home Depot, all of those stores that are open," said Nikki Ramos.

Stylists carried signs that read: "We are essential" and "Without this industry,  I would look like this." 

Fred Jones of the Professional Beauty Federation of California added:  "Ladies and gentlemen need their hair cut and colored. They're calling. The two will meet, one way or the other. We don't want them to meet at a home underground. We want them to meet in a controlled environment." 

The industry has already filed a lawsuit over the state's shelter-in-place order.

This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated that salons might be allowed to reopen in a matter of weeks.