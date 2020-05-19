'We are essential:' Salon workers protest in Sacramento

Dozens of salon owners and employees protested outside the state Capitol in Sacramento on Monday, wearing masks and declaring themselves "essential."

Salon workers say they've gone through a tough process to get their license from the state and are trained to keep people safe.

"I have a better understanding of disinfection compared to someone working at the grocery store, Lowe's, Home Depot, all of those stores that are open," said Nikki Ramos.

Stylists carried signs that read: "We are essential" and "Without this industry, I would look like this."

Fred Jones of the Professional Beauty Federation of California added: "Ladies and gentlemen need their hair cut and colored. They're calling. The two will meet, one way or the other. We don't want them to meet at a home underground. We want them to meet in a controlled environment."



The industry has already filed a lawsuit over the state's shelter-in-place order.

This comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom indicated that salons might be allowed to reopen in a matter of weeks.