‘We must speak the truth’: Rep. Liz Cheney rebukes Trump, GOP from House floor

article

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who seems all but certain to be tossed from her No. 3 House GOP job after repeatedly challenging former President Donald Trump’s false assertions of fraud in his 2020 reelection defeat, struck a defiant tone on Tuesday when speaking ahead of the expected vote to remove her.



"We must speak the truth. Our election was not stolen. And America has not failed," Cheney said on the House floor.



"I will not sit back and watch in silence while others lead our party down a path that abandons the rule of law and joins the former president's crusade to undermine our democracy," Cheney added.



The Associated Press contributed to this story.

