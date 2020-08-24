Wedding reception leads to 53 COVID-19 infections, 1 death

One person has died and additional cases of COVID-19 have been linked to a Maine wedding reception that violated attendance limits.

Maine state health officials said Saturday that so far, 53 cases of the virus have been traced back to the Aug. 7 reception in Millinocket.

The reception at the Big Moose Inn exceeded the state’s indoor gathering limit, among other violations of state rules. The outbreak affected individuals from 4 to 78 years old, officials said.

About 65 people — more than the limit of 50 — attended the reception. A representative for the Big Moose Inn has declined to comment.

One person whose infection has been linked to the reception died Friday afternoon at Millinocket Regional Hospital, the hospital’s CEO announced Friday.

"We are sorry to share that this patient passed away early this afternoon," the hospital wrote in a statement, adding, "Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family as cope with this difficult loss."

Because of the outbreak, the hospital is closed to visitors. The town hall and schools also were closed.

Thirty-two new cases and one additional death were announced Saturday by the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The updated figures bring the total number of coronavirus cases to 4,356 and the number of deaths to 131, according to the Maine CDC's website on Monday.

