Weeklong Vallejo police operation leads to 24 arrests

Police in Vallejo last month made 24 felony arrests during a weeklong operation to take guns and drugs off the street.

From Sept. 21 to Sept. 25, the Vallejo Police Department conducted Operation P.E.A.C.E. and cleared more than 30 warrants, police said.

Officers made several arrests for crimes including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substances and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Two firearms were seized during the arrests.