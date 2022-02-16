'We're coming back,' San Francisco Pride celebration returning in-person after 2-year COVID hiatus

San Francisco Pride will return this year in person after COVID disrupted celebrations, and forced organizers to cancel the annual event for the past two years.

The San Francisco LGBT Celebration Committee made the official announcement on the Pride website.

"Starting in March 2020, COVID-19 forced us to suspend the annual SF Pride celebration for the next two years (2020 and 2021), but we’re coming back this year!," organizers wrote.

The year's Pride celebration will take place from June 25-26th and starts at Civic Center Plaza in downtown San Francisco. The long-anticipated parade will happen kick-off on Sunday from Beale Street along Market and ends at Market and 8th Street.

San Francisco Pride is one of the largest LGBTQ+ celebrations in the nation and draws people from all over the world.