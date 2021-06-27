San Francisco celebrates Pride, even without a parade

No rain, just rainbow flags filled the overcast skies in San Francisco for the start of what would have been the city's main Pride Weekend Saturday.

The city canceled the usual, big weekend events at civic center and the Pride Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With vaccine rates rising, however, and California lifting most restrictions June 15th, people still found ways to party with pride.

"It is a great opportunity for us to come together and rejoice Happy Pride!" said Marc Anthony Gonzalez of San Francisco who was enjoying the atmosphere in Dolores Park in the Mission District.

Dolores Park was packed with people. For many, coming out after being apart this past year was an emotional chance to celebrate the LGBTQ-plus community.

"It's nice to know that the community can be together and we're strong together. I'm very hopeful," said Jane, who came from Philadelphia.

Some were sad to see the parade and big celebrations canceled.

"We're going to make the best of it. No parade sucks, but at the end of the day, we're going to celebrate no matter what."

said Jose Ruiz, a San Francisco resident.

By evening the crowd continued to come to the Castro neighborhood and police were on patrol."

Officers stood by, to make sure the celebrations didn't get out of hand.

Nightclubs, now able to reopen for indoor events, planned dance parties for the weekend.

At the Oasis nightclub it was a grand re-opening Saturday with new fancy chandeliers and a rebuilt stage welcoming guests back after a long year of closure.

"It feels amazing. I can't believe we can reopen. There were some moments when we didn't think we could make it, but the community rallied around us and really kept us afloat," said D'Arcy Drollinger, owner of the Oasis Nightclub.

At Oasis, people were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get in.

"I feel like people need to feel secure about coming together," said Drollinger.

It is a sign as people are mixing, of the concern still lingering over the coronavirus risks.

"I'm vaccinated so that makes me feel better. Everyone's been really respectful, respecting your space when you ask for the space," said Quincy Powe, who came from Minneapolis.

This year, coming out of the pandemic, is a pride to remember for many, with joy, relief, and reconnecting.

"It's a beautiful thing," said John Faricy of San Francisco, "People need each other. And this is a city where we love to connect with each other, so we're back."

