What each Chinese zodiac sign can expect in the year of the tiger

*A word of caution: The yearly Chinese zodiac horoscope is based upon the year-to-year interaction among the 12 zodiac signs. The general predictions should be viewed with a discriminating eye and an open mind.

A more accurate prediction can be achieved by a detailed analysis of the combined energy from a person’s birthdate, birth time, and birth place.

What Chinese Zodiac Animal Are You?

Rat: 1948 1960 1972 1984 1996 2008

Ox: 1949 1961 1973 1985 1997 2009

Tiger: 1950 1962 1974 1986 1998 2010

Rabbit: 1951 1963 1975 1987 1999 2011

Dragon: 1952 1964 1976 1988 2000 2012

Snake: 1953 1965 1977 1989 2001 2013

Horse: 1954 1966 1978 1990 2002 2014

Goat: 1955 1967 1979 1991 2003 2015

Monkey: 1956 1968 1980 1992 2004 2016

Rooster: 1957 1969 1981 1993 2005 2017

Dog: 1958 1970 1982 1994 2006 2018

Pig: 1959 1971 1983 1995 2007 2019

Pig, Horse, and Dog

Each works well with the Tiger to achieve happiness and success in love & business. Horse overcomes people’s struggles but incurs spending. Dog should maintain good health and avoid confrontation. Pig will also experience happy romantic events such as dating, engagement, marriage or having a baby.

Monkey

Monkey and Tiger are rivals. Monkey constantly runs into conflict with the Tiger and cannot tolerate Tiger’s behavior. For mature monkeys, they should maintain good health and avoid sudden accidents. For younger monkeys, this is the year of making changes in all aspects. Wear a necklace of featuring a dragon or rat to smooth the transition of those rapid changes.

Tiger

Tiger competes with Tiger on all fronts with animosity as the mountain just can’t accommodate two tigers. Tiger people should maintain good health and avoid confrontation. Wear a necklace featuring a pig, horse, or dog to divert the ill attention of the tiger.

Rat

Rat, who entertains a moderate relationship with tiger, can expect changes, travel, and hard work in the year of the tiger in order to improve its career and status, but will incur spending.

Ox

Ox will make good progress on career matters and have a romantic event in the year of tiger. Ox needs to maintain good health. Wear a Rooster necklace to avoid the evil of sickness.

Rabbit

Rabbit should avoid a bad romance in the year of the tiger. Even though Rabbit expands its skills and raises its social status, it’s often disturbed about strong competition. Look for help from people who are Pigs and Goats.

Dragon

The Tiger disturbs the Dragon’s focus on making changes, travel and study with worries about an elder’s health issue. Senior Dragons must focus on staying healthy.

Snake

Even though Snake and Tiger often spar with sharp tongues and struggle with each other, Snake’s wisdom and charm helps them gain support to win battles.

Goat

Goat focuses on job achievements and enjoys happiness at heart but will incur spending, or may take a loss in a partnership or investment.

Rooster

Rooster is energetic, creative, competitive, and productive, hence it overcomes obstacles to achieve its goals and becomes successful in love and their career.