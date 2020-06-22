San Francisco officials offer tips for safe Lunar New Year celebrations
San Francisco supervisors and police representatives offer tips for safe Lunar New Year celebrations.
Firecrackers ward off evil spirits, signs of familiar Lunar New Year symbolism prevail
In Oakland Chinatown, firecrackers were lit throughout the day to chase away bad spirits and usher in the Year of the Ox.
Pandemic creates opportunities for Chinese New Year artists
Eleven oxen will help welcome in the new zodiac year and will be on display from February third until March 14. Each one is designed and painted by local artists.
Lunar New Year traditions in the Year of the Ox
There are many traditions surrounding the Chinese New Year. Friday will mark the beginning of the Year of the Ox and the celebration itself lasts for several days.
Feng Shui Master Y.C. Sun and his predictions for the lunar new year
The celebration of the new year means many traditions and celebrations. For those who like to follow the zodiac signs, Feng Shui Master Y.C. Sun likes to provide what he calls a road map for the new year.
Where to find ox sculptures in the Bay Area to ring in the Chinese New Year
For the first time in parade history, the Chinese Chamber of Commerce will have its float on public display. During the weekends of Feb. 13-14 and Feb. 20-21, people can go to Pier 27, Cruise Terminal Plaza to see the float up-close, for free, between the hours of noon and 8 p.m.
Bay Area native Jon M. Chu is grand marshal of Chinese New Year celebration
Jon M. Chu’s parents have owned Chef Chu's in Los Altos for more than 50 years and it was a favorite spot for his friends and classmates. His parents immigrated to the U.S. and he says they always believed in possibility and what could be.
Lunar New Year traditions
It's time to celebrate the Lunar New Year, a holiday full of traditions. Claudine Wong reports
Chinese New Year grand marshal John Chu
KTVU anchor Claudine Wong sits down with film director and Chinese New Year grand marshal John Chu.
Master Y.C. Sun and his predictions for the New Year
Master Y.C. Sun has been studying I-ching reading, and Feng shui and fortune telling for his entire life. It is in fact a family tradition. Claudine Wong reports.
Despite coronavirus concerns, thousands turn out for SF Chinese New Year parade
San Francisco's parade is the largest of its kind outside of Asia, attracting a diverse crowd of more than a hundred thousand each year.
Thousands turn out for SF Chinese New Year parade
2020 Southwest Airlines Chinese New Year Parade
Presented by Ben Fong-Torres and Julie Haener in San Francisco.
Creating the Chinese New Year Parade floats is a months-long process
The evening before the 2020 Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco
Final touches, preparations made before Chinese New Year Parade in San Francisco
San Francisco is preparing for the biggest Chinese New Year celebration in America. The highlight, of course, is the parade.
Final preparations underway annual Chinese New Year parade in San Francisco
