What is a ‘snow moon’? February’s first full moon will light up night sky over the weekend

Moon lovers are in for a treat this weekend as February’s “snow moon” reaches “peak fullness” on Sunday.

This month’s full moon will happen Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday. It’s expected to reach peak fullness at 2:34 a.m. ET Sunday, according to Farmers Almanac. But it’s suggested that people will get the best view of the moon Saturday night.

The snow moon will rise in the east and reach its highest point in the sky around midnight. If you want to see where the moon is most visible in your area, you can check out this moonrise and moonset calculator.

The moon is called a “snow moon” because the country tends to see the heaviest snowfall in February. On average, February is the snowiest month in the U.S., according to the National Weather Service.

Last month, stargazers were treated to the first full moon of 2020, called the “Wolf Moon,” which coincided with a penumbral lunar eclipse.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include the correct date of 2020's first full moon.