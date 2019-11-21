What’s next in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

On the final scheduled day of the House Intelligence Committee's public impeachment hearings, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated Democrats are moving forward.

"I will go where the facts take us. I believe that the truth will set us free. The president has said to me the call was perfect. I said to him the call was perfectly wrong," said Pelosi

House Republicans say they don’t see enough evidence for Democrats to take the next step.

"We don't know what the Articles (of Impeachment) are gonna be, but when all that plays out, we'll see what the final vote is...the real vote, the real vote is the one that's gonna happen in eleven-and-a-half months," said Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican on the House Intelligence Committee

In Oakland, voters too, are wondering what comes next.

"We just feel very discouraged that people are not going to vote their conscience or even based on the evidence, they're going to vote on party lines period," said Jeanine Jensen of Oakland.

"It's gone this far, I think they needs some sort of resolution," said Doug Jensen of Oakland.

Political Science professor Eric Schickler, with the U.C. Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies, says Democrats are facing a big decision.

"Democrats will need to decide whether they want to pursue any additional witnesses and hearings before going to impeachment articles to be considered by the Judiciary Committee," said Schickler

Despite two weeks of public testimony, key witnesses Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, and National Security Adviser John Bolton have not complied with congressional subpoenas.

That battle has now gone to the courts.

"I believe they should speed it up because the elections are coming up." said Luis Medina of San Leandro.

"I think they should persevere and try to understand what went on. I think there should be patience in trying to get what it takes to understand it," said Leonard Beckum of Montclair.

Late Thursday, the White House indicated it agrees with some Republican leaders that if impeachment reaches the Senate, there should be a trial.

Senator Lindsey Graham said, "The idea you would dismiss the trial before they presented the cases is a non-starter. You're not going to get a motion to dismiss."

Republicans control the Senate with 53 seats to Democrats 47, so it's unlikely, but no impossible that 20 Republicans would join Democrats to remove President Trump from office.

"Things could tip the other way if in the end a critical mass of Republicans become convinced that sticking with the President is worse for their chances of for example holding the Senate."

