Which Bay Area cities to raise minimum wage on Jan. 1

By Aja Seldon
Published 
Updated
California
KTVU FOX 2
Starting Jan. 1 several Bay Area cities are raising the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour. 

Those cities include Petaluma, South San Francisco, and San Mateo. Employees in Mountain View and Sunnyvale will start at $16.05. 

Most cities already pay employees more than the state requires, but workers and labor advocates say with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, employees need a raise. 

On Wednesday, California's minimum wage bumps up to $12 an hour for small companies and $13 an hour for businesses with 26 employees or more. 

Minimum Wage in Bay Area cities on January. 1, 2020

Alameda 
Minimum wage rate stays at $13.50 per hour 

Antioch
Minimum wage rate rises to $13 per hour

Berkeley
Minimum wage stays at $15.59  per hour

Cupertino
Minimum wage rises to $15.35 per hour 

Daly City
Minimum wage rate goes to $13.75 per hour

El Cerrito
Minimum wage rises to $15.37 per hour 

Emeryville
Minimum wage remains at $16.30 per hour 

Hayward 
Increases to $12 hour for workers at small businesses with 25 or fewer employees
Minimum wage rate goes to $13 per hour for workers at businesses with 26 or more employees

Fremont 
Increases to $12 hour for workers at small businesses with 25 or fewer employees
Minimum wage rate goes to $13 per hour for workers at businesses with 26 or more employees

Los Altos
Minimum wage rate goes to $15.40 per hour

Menlo Park
Minimum wage rises to $15 per hour

Milpitas
Minimum wage rate remains at $15 per hour  

Mountain View
Minimum wage rises to $16.05

Morgan Hill
Rate goes up to $12 per hour for small businesses with 25 or fewer employees
Increase to $13 per hour for businesses with 26 or more workers 

Oakland
Minimum wage rises from $13.80 to $14.14 per hour 

Palo Alto 
Minimum wage rate goes from $15 to $15.40 per hour

Petaluma
Minimum wage increases to $14 for small business 
Rates increases to $15 for large companies 

Redwood City 
Minimum wage rises to $15.38 per hour

Richmond 
Wage rate stays at $15 per hour

San Francisco
Minimum wage remains at $15.59 per hour

San Jose
Minimum wage rises from $15 to $15.25 per hour

San Leandro
Minimum wage remains at $14 per hour 

San Mateo 
Minimum wage rises to $15.38 per hour

San Pablo
Increases to $12 per hour for workers at small businesses with 25 or fewer employees
Minimum wage rate goes to $13 per hour businesses with 26 or more workers 

San Ramon
Minimum wage increases to $13 per hour

Santa Rosa
Increases to $12 hour for workers at small businesses with 25 or fewer employees
Minimum wage rate goes to $13 per hour for workers at businesses with 26 or more employees

Sonoma
Rises to $12.50 per hour for workers at small businesses with 25 or fewer employees
Goes to $13.50 per hour companies with 26 or more employees

South San Francisco
Minimum wage increases to $15 per hour

Sunnyvale 
Minimum wage increases to $16.05