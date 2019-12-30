Which Bay Area cities to raise minimum wage on Jan. 1

article

Starting Jan. 1 several Bay Area cities are raising the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour.

Those cities include Petaluma, South San Francisco, and San Mateo. Employees in Mountain View and Sunnyvale will start at $16.05.

Most cities already pay employees more than the state requires, but workers and labor advocates say with the high cost of living in the Bay Area, employees need a raise.

On Wednesday, California's minimum wage bumps up to $12 an hour for small companies and $13 an hour for businesses with 26 employees or more.

Minimum Wage in Bay Area cities on January. 1, 2020

Alameda

Minimum wage rate stays at $13.50 per hour

Antioch

Minimum wage rate rises to $13 per hour

Berkeley

Minimum wage stays at $15.59 per hour

Cupertino

Minimum wage rises to $15.35 per hour

Daly City

Minimum wage rate goes to $13.75 per hour

El Cerrito

Minimum wage rises to $15.37 per hour

Emeryville

Minimum wage remains at $16.30 per hour

Hayward

Increases to $12 hour for workers at small businesses with 25 or fewer employees

Minimum wage rate goes to $13 per hour for workers at businesses with 26 or more employees

Fremont

Increases to $12 hour for workers at small businesses with 25 or fewer employees

Minimum wage rate goes to $13 per hour for workers at businesses with 26 or more employees

Los Altos

Minimum wage rate goes to $15.40 per hour

Menlo Park

Minimum wage rises to $15 per hour

Milpitas

Minimum wage rate remains at $15 per hour

Mountain View

Minimum wage rises to $16.05

Morgan Hill

Rate goes up to $12 per hour for small businesses with 25 or fewer employees

Increase to $13 per hour for businesses with 26 or more workers

Oakland

Minimum wage rises from $13.80 to $14.14 per hour

Palo Alto

Minimum wage rate goes from $15 to $15.40 per hour

Petaluma

Minimum wage increases to $14 for small business

Rates increases to $15 for large companies

Redwood City

Minimum wage rises to $15.38 per hour

Richmond

Wage rate stays at $15 per hour

San Francisco

Minimum wage remains at $15.59 per hour

San Jose

Minimum wage rises from $15 to $15.25 per hour

San Leandro

Minimum wage remains at $14 per hour

San Mateo

Minimum wage rises to $15.38 per hour

San Pablo

Increases to $12 per hour for workers at small businesses with 25 or fewer employees

Minimum wage rate goes to $13 per hour businesses with 26 or more workers

San Ramon

Minimum wage increases to $13 per hour

Santa Rosa

Increases to $12 hour for workers at small businesses with 25 or fewer employees

Minimum wage rate goes to $13 per hour for workers at businesses with 26 or more employees

Sonoma

Rises to $12.50 per hour for workers at small businesses with 25 or fewer employees

Goes to $13.50 per hour companies with 26 or more employees

South San Francisco

Minimum wage increases to $15 per hour