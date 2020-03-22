White House approves COVID-19 disaster declaration for California

On Sunday President Trump declared the coronavirus outbreak in California a major disaster.

Trump ordered federal assistance to support recovery areas affected by the pandemic.

The president has ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to California, one of the states hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis.

He agreed to send USNS Mercy to the Port of Los Angeles within the next week to relieve pressure on local hospitals treating coronavirus patients. Adding that the need for hospital beds California is far greater than any other state.

The National Guard has also been activated in the state to assist in the fight and FEMA will cover the costs.